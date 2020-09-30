There are only five days left of this summer’s transfer window, and it appears that the nearer we get to deadline day, the more desperate Man United appear to become.

Jadon Sancho remains the Premier League club’s top target, however, Borussia Dortmund aren’t likely to lower their asking price of £108m.

In this pandemic-affected marketplace, that’s too high a price to be paid for the Red Devils it seems.

To that end, Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to identify other available targets, and one player whom they’ve been linked with is Edinson Cavani.

There’s no doubting the Uruguayan’s goalscoring pedigree, but at 33 years of age, he can only represent a temporary measure, much like Zlatan Ibrahimovic before him.

Moreover, according to MARCA and cited by the Daily Star, Cavani wants a two-year contract at a whopping £120,000 per week.

If United accede to those terms, then it surely lays bare just how desperate the club are to add someone else other than Donny van de Beek to the United ranks before the window closes.