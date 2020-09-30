Manchester United have fear over fresh Jadon Sancho transfer bid, alternative option lined up

Manchester United reportedly fear losing face if they see another transfer bid rejected for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils are in urgent need of attacking reinforcements before the end of this transfer window, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only managing to bring in Donny van de Beek so far this summer.

Sancho seems ideal for United’s needs if they are to get back to being genuine title contenders, but the Daily Mail report on the club’s latest bid for the England international being rejected.

The report adds that Man Utd now fear having another offer turned down, and they could end up turning to a loan move for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele as an alternative.

The France international has struggled in his time at Barca, but was once regarded as one of the top young players in world football.

Like Sancho, Dembele shone at Dortmund and if he could get back to that kind of form for United he’d be a superb signing.

That’s a big if, however, and many MUFC fans may well feel it’s better to simply wait another year to land Sancho if that’s what it takes.