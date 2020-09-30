Read on for our latest Manchester United transfer news roundup, with deadline day now drawing ever closer.

Firstly it looks like United have switched focus from Jadon Sancho as they now view Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as their priority target in attack, according to reports.

The France international has not been at his best for Barcelona, but could be a decent backup option to strengthen a problem position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Unlike Sancho, Dembele might be more realistically available after his struggles with Barca, and if he can get back to his best at Man Utd he’ll be a fine signing.

Next up is a surprise link with Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with the England international said to be 80% on the way to a move from the Emirates Stadium to Old Trafford.

Maitland-Niles has also been linked with Tottenham and Wolves this summer, but it was recently suggested that Mikel Arteta was now keen to keep him in his Gunners squad.

That may no longer be the case as a reliable journalist states Maitland-Niles is edging closer to joining United for around £20million.

Finally, MUFC have also been linked with an approach to sign Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic on a season-long loan.

The Serbia international flopped in his first season at the Bernabeu, but he previously looked a world class young talent at Eintracht Frankfurt.

If Real let Jovic go, he could end up being a good option for United, provided he can rediscover his confidence and hit top form again.