Manchester United now have new priority transfer target after failed Jadon Sancho bid

Manchester United have reportedly made Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele their new top priority in attack after their latest failed bid for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

This is according to the print edition of Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, with Man Utd said to be focusing on Dembele due to failing to land their previous top target Sancho.

The England international has been a joy to watch in his time in the Bundesliga, and it seems we may have to wait a little longer to see him back in the Premier League after failing to get a chance at Manchester City earlier in his career.

Dembele could be a fine alternative for United, however, with the France international previously also looking like one of the most exciting young talents in world football during his time at Dortmund.

It’s not quite worked out for Dembele at Barcelona, but he could do well to leave for a new challenge and revive his career at a team like United, where he might find he plays more regularly and the style of football is a better fit for him.

The 23-year-old still has time to turn his career around and United fans will surely hope a deal can be struck for him late on in this transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely still needs more investment after only bringing in Donny van de Beek so far this summer, barely changing a squad that finished trophyless last season and that only narrowly made it into the top four.