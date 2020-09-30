Six Manchester United players odds-on to leave before the end of the transfer window

Manchester United could be set for a major clear-out before the end of the transfer window, with plenty of deadwood still taking up space in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad and eating into the wage bill.

While many Man Utd fans will be desperate to see new faces coming in before the October 5 deadline, it’s surely also important for the club to offload the players they don’t need in order to balance the books.

There are plenty of names who spring to mind as being among those who could make way, with Ladbrokes currently stating that they have as many as six they believe are odds-on to be heading out of Old Trafford in the next few days.

The players in question are: Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero.

Surprisingly, Jesse Lingard is only 6/4, whereas you might expect him to be one of the most likely to be sold.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “United are still some way off Dortmund’s asking price for Sancho so prepare for a mass Old Trafford exodus in the coming days to clear funds for a mega-money move.”

Here’s the list in full, via Ladbrokes:

Chris Smalling – 1/5

Marcos Rojo – 1/3

Sergio Romero – 4/6 Andreas Pereira – 4/6

Phil Jones – 4/6

Juan Mata – 10/11

Diogo Dalot – 13/10

Jesse Lingard – 6/4

Timothy Fosu-Mensah – 6/4

Axel Tuanzebe – 5/1