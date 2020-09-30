Mixed injury news for Liverpool trio as only Jordan Henderson sounds close to an imminent return

Liverpool have proven this season that they have some strength in depth and a lot of versatility within the squad, but that doesn’t mean that Jurgen Klopp won’t want to get some key players back to fitness.

The Carabao Cup game against Arsenal will be interesting because it doesn’t sound like either team is going to go full strength, so it will probably be a mixture of fringe players and others who are returning from injury.

Pep Lijnders spoke about the injury situation in the press conference today, and it sounds like Jordan Henderson could be available for the weekend, but Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas will still need to wait a bit longer:

Injury updates for Liverpool's Tsimikas, Matip and Henderson, while it also sounds like Oxlade-Chamberlain is making good progress pic.twitter.com/Wo3lVWJ39k — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 30, 2020

There is some good news in there where it comes to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, especially when you consider how many injuries he’s had to deal with in his career, so hopefully everything is on track and he gets back into the team as soon as possible.