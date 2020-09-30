Monchi “can’t believe” Manchester United don’t have a sporting director

Sevilla chief Monchi says he cannot believe Manchester United still don’t have a sporting director.

The Spaniard is widely regarded as one of the finest sporting directors in world football, having done some superb work in the transfer market during his time at Sevilla.

Monchi is well known for signing top players on the cheap before selling them on for a profit whilst managing to keep Sevilla competitive, with the La Liga giants enjoying plenty of success in the Europa League in particular in recent times.

By contrast, Man Utd are a faded force and have splashed out huge sums in the transfer market on players who have simply not delivered.

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez would be notable recent examples, as well as the likes of Angel Di Maria, Morgan Schneiderlin and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

It’s clear something needs to change with United’s transfer strategy, and Monchi has expressed his surprise that they haven’t got someone in to specialise in this.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Monchi said: “This is my opinion – all clubs should have this position. What is the main function? To dedicate the time to everything that relates on a sports level. Where 60-70 per cent of the budget is allocated to the first team, if you don’t have a specialist who deals with that, it is very difficult to understand.

“I do understand there are very successful clubs – Manchester United are probably one of the top five in the world, but they do not have that specific position – but I think that clubs more and more are aware that they really need this position and also we are the connection between the technical staff, the squad, the board, we know the ­market, we get lots of information through the different scouts.

“So, for me, I can’t believe a club does not have this particular position. Logically, I have to believe in it because that’s what I do. But I do think it’s essential.”