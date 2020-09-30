Menu

Video: Neymar caught hurling racist abuse at Japanese ace Hiroki Sakai

Olympique Marseille
Posted by

Footage appears to confirm that Neymar recently hurled racist insults at Marseille and Japan right-back Hiroki Sakai.

Watch below as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar gets into a confrontation with Sakai before close-up, slow-motion footage seems to show him calling the defender “a Chinese s***”…

MORE: Neymar secures largest individual sports sponsorship contract in history

This follows Neymar himself accusing Marseille player Alvaro Gonzalez of racially abusing him in the same game as this Ligue 1 clash turned ugly.

More Stories / Latest News
‘It’s not something I agree with’ – Scott Parker raging with Fulham owner’s social media comments
Manchester United have fear over fresh Jadon Sancho transfer bid, alternative option lined up
Video: ‘Hasn’t got enough experience’ – Pundit unhappy with Lampard’s stint at Chelsea

Still, two wrongs don’t make a right and if Neymar is indeed saying what it seems he is in this clip, that is totally unacceptable.

The Brazilian is one of the finest footballers in the world on his day, but incidents like this risk tarnishing his career as his professionalism and attitude once again come into question.

More Stories Hiroki Sakai Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.