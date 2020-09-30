Video: Neymar caught hurling racist abuse at Japanese ace Hiroki Sakai

Footage appears to confirm that Neymar recently hurled racist insults at Marseille and Japan right-back Hiroki Sakai.

Watch below as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar gets into a confrontation with Sakai before close-up, slow-motion footage seems to show him calling the defender “a Chinese s***”…

This is the footage from Cadena SER which the Spanish outlet alleges shows Neymar calling Japanese international full-back Hiroki Sakai “a Chinese s***.” pic.twitter.com/KPWWCeO0cf — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 29, 2020

This follows Neymar himself accusing Marseille player Alvaro Gonzalez of racially abusing him in the same game as this Ligue 1 clash turned ugly.

Still, two wrongs don’t make a right and if Neymar is indeed saying what it seems he is in this clip, that is totally unacceptable.

The Brazilian is one of the finest footballers in the world on his day, but incidents like this risk tarnishing his career as his professionalism and attitude once again come into question.