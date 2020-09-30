After another poor performance for Chelsea, it’s clear that Frank Lampard has work to do in order to keep his Blues side competitive.

Defensively, the west Londoners haven’t been at the races since their former midfielder first took the hot-seat, and it’s arguably in that area where they need to improve most.

To that end, Thiago Silva has been signed along with left-back Ben Chilwell, however, the need for other reinforcements at the back is obvious.

Declan Rice remains a target, but in order to bring the West Ham man in, if David Gold and David Sullivan can be persuaded to sell, Lampard will need to sell.

According to Sky Sports’ French football expert Jonathan Johnson and cited by the Daily Mirror, Paris Saint-Germain could be in the market to take Antonio Rudiger off of Chelsea’s hands.

Although only a loan has been suggested at this stage, the freeing up of wages could potentially allow Lampard some wiggle room in the final hours of the window.