Penalty miss sees Chelsea’s Mason Mount pay for mocking Spurs star earlier in the game

21-year-old Mason Mount would’ve learnt a few valuable lesson last night after he missed the all-important penalty which allowed Tottenham to knock Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup.

The Mail’s Oliver Todd reports that the attacking midfielder mocked Spurs debutant Sergio Reguilon after Cesar Azpilicueta got the better of the full-back, leading to Timo Werner’s opener.

Mount will now know that it’s probably best to keep the mockery until the full-time whistle, as it was Reguilon celebrating come the end of the night, following Mount’s miss in the shootout.

Mount laughing at Reguilon there, as Azpilicueta's cross came in. — Oliver Todd (@oliver_todd) September 29, 2020

Mount is one of Frank Lampard’s most trusted players at Chelsea, with the duo holding a solid relationship due to their time together at Derby Count before the legend became the Blues’ manager.

It’s certainly surprising to see that Mount aimed a dig at Reguilon after Chelsea’s opener in the first place, rather than celebrating Werner’s first competitive goal for the west London outfit.

Mount is a very talented creative midfielder, there’s no doubt he’ll bounce back from the spot-kick miss, more importantly the ace may want to rethink mocking any opponents next time he has the chance.