Pep Lijnders heaps praise on Liverpool’s forgotten man and offers hope of more first team chances

Injury problems can be an absolute disaster for fringe players at the biggest clubs, because it’s so easy to be replaced and eventually people will forget about you.

Liverpool’s front three is already phenomenal, while Jurgen Klopp has Minamino, Diogo Jota and Origi battling it out for the back up roles.

The signing of Thiago Alcantara also means that the midfield have their first choice creative presence sorted, so it’s difficult to see many situations where Xherdan Shaqiri will actually get on the pitch.

He did play well against Lincoln last week and it’s clear that he impressed the coaching staff with his performance, while there might be some hope in these words from Pep Lijnders:

Lot's of praise of Xherdan Shaqiri but will he get many chances to play at Liverpool this season? pic.twitter.com/zF2y84fpAA — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 30, 2020

It’s interesting to hear that they value his performance even higher because he impressed while playing out of position, so that should be excellent news for him.

His best hope is to impress every time he gets a chance to the point where Klopp wants to try and get him into the team, so reminding everyone of his quality and versatility is the ideal scenario.

Despite this he’s probably the sixth choice forward player at the club and he might be in a similar position in the midfield pecking order, so you do wonder if he should be pushing for a transfer and the chance to play regularly.