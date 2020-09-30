Real Madrid star likely to miss the Clasico vs Barcelona next month after another injury setback

Obviously Chelsea fans would still prefer to have Eden Hazard at the club if possible, but it does look like they might have sold him at the right time when you look at his recent injury troubles.

He did pick up the occasional knock at Stamford Bridge but he was never out on a consistent basis, while he’s never played in less than 30 league games in a season since he broke through at Lille in 2008.

Something has gone badly wrong in Madrid as he’s picked up injury after injury since making the move, so you do wonder if there’s something to this.

It could be poor medical management from the club, Hazard may have stopped looking after himself properly or it could just be a case of bad luck or his body starting to break down.

Football Espana have confirmed that he’s picked up another injury which could keep him out for 3-4 weeks, which is a huge deal when you consider that Real Madrid face Barcelona on October 25.

It’s described as a muscle injury in his leg so it’s not the type of thing that can be numbed up and ignored for a game – if he can’t run or generate any real power with that leg then he’s not going to be effective on the pitch.

You also worry that things will just get worse if he’s forced to return early, so hopefully he’s given time to properly rest up and get back to fitness, because he was a joy to watch after the restart last season.