‘The problem is that was not a pee’ – Jose Mourinho’s reaction to Eric Dier’s toilet break vs Chelsea

Jose Mourinho burst out with ‘the problem is that was not a pee’ when questioned on his decision to follow Eric Dier during the defender’s toilet break in the final stages of Spurs vs Chelsea.

Mourinho provided one of the most bizarre moments we’ve ever seen from a manager by following Dier down the tunnel when the England international was in desperate need of relieving himself.

The Portuguese gaffer admitted that it was of course worse for Spurs that Dier needed a No.2 rather than No.1.

Mourinho confirmed to the press earlier in the post-match conference following Spurs’ Carabao Cup win on penalties that he did indeed follow Dier with the intention of hurrying the ace’s natural process.

Jose Mourinho shedding some light on Eric Dier's need to take a toilet break during Spurs vs Chelsea… pic.twitter.com/bDAFoAfLnL — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 30, 2020

The Spurs boss then added that the centre-back would not feature in the north London outfit’s Europa League qualifying tie against Maccabi Haifa on Thursday night.

Dier has endured quite the couple of games, the 26-year-old suffered heartbreak after a ridiculous penalty call against Newcastle and followed that up by somehow managing to win the Man of the Match award against Chelsea – despite obviously needing some time off during the game to hit the toilet.

Dier has went from the lows to the highs of the football via a quick pit-stop in the toilet…