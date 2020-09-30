Menu

This is how Wilfried Zaha could help Man United secure Jadon Sancho this summer

Although he’s long since departed Old Trafford, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha could help Man United to secure their long-term target, Jadon Sancho, this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been chasing the Borussia Dortmund flyer since the beginning of the summer transfer window, but the Bundesliga outfit are thought to be holding firm on the original valuation of £108m.

At the present moment, that figure appears to be out of reach for the Red Devils, but there is a way in which their former player, Zaha, could help them get the funds they need to get a deal across the line.

According to the Daily Express, when Zaha was sold, Ed Woodward negotiated a 25 percent sell-on clause.

Therefore, if there are clubs still interested in Zaha’s services, with the player himself keen to get a move away from Selhurst Park according to The Independent, there’s every chance that United’s cut of any deal earns them the extra cash they need for Sancho.

Failing that, there’s always the potential for United to go back in for Zaha themselves as a cheaper replacement.

After the way he played against his old club recently, that might not be a bad option.

