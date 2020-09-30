Exclusive: Former Tottenham star warns Jose Mourinho about spoiling morale and names the signing Spurs need

Former Tottenham left-back Paul Konchesky has fired a warning to manager Jose Mourinho about being too negative in the media.

The Portuguese tactician has something of a reputation in recent times for stirring up arguments with opposition managers and referees, and has recently been complaining about his side’s fixture schedule.

Konchesky believes that negativity could be bad for Tottenham’s players, as he urged Mourinho not to dwell on things that are more or less the same for managers at all clubs.

“I’m not sure about why he is moaning about the schedule,” Konchesky told CaughtOffside. “I think most clubs are in the same boat. But once the manager of the football club starts moaning then it definitely filters down into the dressing room.”

Things turned sour for Mourinho at his most recent jobs at Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, so he could do well to avoid similar at Spurs.

Still, Mourinho would also undoubtedly benefit from making some changes to this team after a difficult start to the season.

Konchesky feels they could still do with a new striker to take the pressure off Harry Kane, while Gareth Bale’s return from injury could also be key.

“I think it will click into place, and once Bale starts playing will be a massive boost,” Konchesky said. “I think they should add another striker to take all the pressure off Kane, especially now that Son Heung-min is injured.”