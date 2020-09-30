Jose Mourinho gives coaching advice to Frank Lampard following Tottenham win over Chelsea

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has offered some coaching advice to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard following last night’s Carabao Cup tie.

The Portuguese tactician notably managed Lampard when the pair were together at Chelsea all those years ago, and he got the better of his former star with Spurs’ victory on penalties last night.

It finished 1-1 before penalties were needed to settle the tie, with Chelsea looking improved since their calamitous 3-3 draw with West Brom in the Premier League over the weekend.

Mourinho, however, took the opportunity to offer some advice to Lampard, as he felt he noticed the young manager looking a little sad and quiet at the Hawthorns.

“With Frank the most important thing is my feelings to him are more important than any words that we exchange,” Mourinho said after the game, as quoted by the Guardian.

“The only thing I was telling him was just an opinion from an old coach to a young talented coach which was when the players need us is when they are losing. When they are winning we don’t need to be the protagonists of the touchline.

“We need to be there when they are losing and the last match when they were losing 3-0 I felt sorry for him because he was really sad and quiet in his chair.

“In terms of football I have nothing to teach him. It is just an opinion. Stay on the touchline when your team is losing and stay calm when your team is winning.”

Lampard probably won’t appreciate these comments, as it comes across as a bit patronising from a more experienced coach who might have been trying mind games of some sort after the pair clashed on the touchline during their Carabao Cup tie.