Donny van de Beek’s agent takes major swipe at Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has shown his anger at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaving him on the bench at the start of his Old Trafford career.

Van de Beek only recently joined United from Ajax after impressing in the Eredivisie and the Champions League with his former club, and he scored on his Red Devils debut in a 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Still, the Netherlands international has had to make do with short appearances off the bench so far at Man Utd, and his agent Sjaak Swart is clearly unimpressed with Solskjaer giving him so little playing time.

It’s early days yet for Van de Beek at United, but his agent sounds like an outspoken character who might make life uncomfortable for Solskjaer if this continues.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, Swart slammed Solskjaer’s use of Van de Beek and also hit out at the poor performance against Brighton in general, despite the club snatching a late 3-2 victory.

“A substitute, I don’t like it at all,” he told Voetbal Primeur.

“I couldn’t do it myself, substituting in with four minutes left to play. Then you’d better let me sit down.

“I have to say: he did three more good things. The penalty, where the winning goal came from, came from him.

“But normally they should have lost 1-7. Five times post and bar, Brighton… They have a nice team, but that shouldn’t happen to Manchester United.”