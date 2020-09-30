Video: ‘Are you ‘f***ing sure’ – Sean Dyche blasts Man City’s Raheem Sterling after foul

Burnley boss Sean Dyche and assistant manager Ian Woan were absolutely fuming after a foul from superstar Raheem Sterling in this evening’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Sterling cut down full-back Matt Lowton with a nasty challenge, but the England international appeared to question the referee’s decision to call a foul, sparking fury from Dyche and Woan.

The Burnley duo burst out with ‘are you f***ing sure’, with Woan also heard screaming ‘you love f***ing falling over’ before Dyche brutally shouted ‘you spend half your f***ing life on the floor son’.

The referee booked Sterling for the reckless slide tackle.

? Sean Dyche and Ian Woan letting Raheem Sterling know exactly what the think of him after a dirty challenge on Lowts#twitterclarets #BurnleyFC pic.twitter.com/MHbwBsDFaH — ???????? ??????? (@TurfCastPodcast) September 30, 2020

Pictures from the Carabao Cup.

The one bit of silver lining from no fans being in attendance at games is that we get to hear rare outbursts like this.