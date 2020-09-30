Video: Classy Barcelona ace Martin Braithwaite leaves car to take picture with disabled fan

After Barcelona’s training session yesterday, fringe attacker Martin Braithwaite showed his class by fulfilling a wonderful gesture for a disabled supporter.

As the forward was leaving Barcelona’s facility, he was met by a spade of fans looking for a picture.

Instead of just making this bunch of people’s day from the comfort of his own car, Braithwaite put on a face mask and stepped outside of his vehicle before approaching a disabled fan on the side.

Braithwaite then took a selfie with the young fan.

Martin Braithwaite stopping his car to take a picture with a disabled fan. Love to see things like this ??? (via @forca_fcb)pic.twitter.com/f9dn4igOKi — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 29, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona worried about signing striker target as a result of UEFA’s FFP rules Video: Big miss for Odion Ighalo vs Brighton as he hits the side netting after rounding the keeper Opinion: The best and worst case scenario for Man United, Man City and Chelsea as the Champions League draw looms

The Denmark international joined the Blaugrana as an emergency signing in February from Leganes for a fee of €18m, as per BBC Sport, with the ace penning a deal until the summer of 2024.

Braithwaite has struggled for Barcelona, with a large portion of his outings come off the bench, the Dane has scored just once for the Camp Nou outfit in 11 La Liga appearances.

Braithwaite has not featured so far this season as a result of an injury. Not every signing works out, but it’s truly great to see the way that Braithwaite conducts himself whilst representing the club.