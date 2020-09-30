Video: Dean Henderson continues to excel with an incredible save for Man United vs Brighton

Most goalkeepers will be competent and do everything you expect of them, but sometimes you can just tell that someone looks like a top level stopper.

Dean Henderson has just pulled off a great save for Man United against Brighton this evening, so you do wonder if David de Gea is feeling the pressure yet.

From certain angles it might look ordinary, but on first viewing you’re just waiting for the net to bulge, and it actually looks like the ball is past him and he’s managed to reach back to dig out the stop: