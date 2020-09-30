Another disappointing Chelsea performance against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup has seen more invective directed towards Frank Lampard.

Whilst Jermaine Beckford wasn’t hurling abuse the Blues manager’s way, the talkSPORT pundit was, nevertheless, highly critical in his assessment of Lampard’s managerial abilities.

Suggesting that there was a possible rift that had developed with the dressing room after bringing in so many new high-profile players, the former Leeds United striker also articulated his reasons for why he believed Lampard doesn’t have the experience required for the top job too.