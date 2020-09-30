Video: Journalist confuses name of Man United target Dembele with Osama Bin Laden in crazy blunder

Sports journalist Ade Oladipo had a moment to forget this morning whilst offering his input on Sky Sports News’ Good Morning Transfers segment.
In Oladipo’s attempt to report that Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele was an alternative option to Jadon Sancho for Manchester United, a massive blunder regarding the ace’s first name followed…
Oladipo mixed up Ousmane by almost letting out the name of deceased terrorist Osama Bin Laden live on air.
Did he just nearly call Ousmane Dembele Osama Bin Laden? ? #Sancho #MUFC pic.twitter.com/b7vNkWHAEO
— Jamie (@Jamie689908) September 30, 2020
United are interested in Osama WHO?? pic.twitter.com/Vix17Z7Hce
— Luca (@EICrisco) September 30, 2020
Can’t say we’ve ever heard Bin Laden almost mentioned on Sky Sports before. We’re sure Oladipo will take this on the chin, broadcast is extremely stressful and these kind of blips aren’t uncommon…