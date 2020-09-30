Video: Juan Mata scores for Man United after fine Van de Beek back-heel assist

Manchester United have made it 2-0 against Brighton in the 72nd minute of tonight’s Carabao Cup tie after a wonderful team move.

Fred drilled the ball into Donny Van de Beek on the edge of the box, with the ace’s back to the goal, he slipped Juan Mata in with an inch-perfect back-heel pass.

Mata showed his fine close control to trick Lewis Dunk just enough to create the space needed to fire the ball through the centre-back’s legs and into the back of the net.

Mata bagged the assist for United’s opener at the end of the first-half with a pinpoint free-kick.

Game over? ? Juan Mata grabs Man Utd's second at Brighton ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/z5YLXa1kLt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 30, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be absolutely delighted with this kind of play.