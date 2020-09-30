Video: Man United score after Scott McTominay and Eric Bailly challenge for the same header

In the 43rd minute of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup tie against Brighton, the Red Devils stunned the Seagulls to take the lead right on the stroke of halftime.

Playmaker Juan Mata showed that his superb technical ability is still there by floating a pinpoint cross into the box, which was challenged by both Scott McTominay and Eric Bailly.

Academy graduate McTominay came out on top over his teammate to head the ball into the corner, leaving Brighton stopper Jason Steele rooted to the spot.

Man Utd lead ? Scott McTominay heads home and the visitors lead at the Amex ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/uo6G23j3TN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 30, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Classy Barcelona ace Martin Braithwaite leaves car to take picture with disabled fan Barcelona worried about signing striker target as a result of UEFA’s FFP rules Video: Big miss for Odion Ighalo vs Brighton as he hits the side netting after rounding the keeper

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted with this perfect end to a closely-contested first-half.