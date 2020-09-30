Menu

Video: Man United score after Scott McTominay and Eric Bailly challenge for the same header

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
In the 43rd minute of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup tie against Brighton, the Red Devils stunned the Seagulls to take the lead right on the stroke of halftime.

Playmaker Juan Mata showed that his superb technical ability is still there by floating a pinpoint cross into the box, which was challenged by both Scott McTominay and Eric Bailly.

Academy graduate McTominay came out on top over his teammate to head the ball into the corner, leaving Brighton stopper Jason Steele rooted to the spot.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted with this perfect end to a closely-contested first-half.

