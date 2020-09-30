Menu

Video: Man United target Jovic misses a sitter for Real Madrid as he’s given a rare chance to impress

Sometimes you wonder why a player is suddenly being given a chance in the team when they are being linked with a move away – is the manager looking for signs to keep them, or do they merely want confirmation that getting rid of them is the best option?

If Zinedine Zidane is looking for excuses to get rid of Luka Jovic, then this miss in their game tonight is exactly what he needs:

It’s the kind of miss that won’t be a big deal if he’s playing every week, but everything he does tonight will be over scrutinised and it’s the last thing he needed.

Interestingly he has been linked with a move to Man United by The Manchester Evening News this week, but there would be some serious pressure on him to contribute straight away.

He clearly needs a move to find his confidence again, but he might be better off moving to a smaller club where he won’t receive as much attention.

