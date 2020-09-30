There are just five days left of the summer transfer window, which doesn’t give Man United much time to be able to secure Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

With only Donny van de Beek signed so far, it’s fairly clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs reinforcements if the Red Devils are to remain competitive on all fronts during the 2020/21 campaign.

Talksport pundit, Jamie O’Hara, however, has suggested that the price which Dortmund are asking for Sancho, rumoured to be in excess of £100m, is far too much in the current market.