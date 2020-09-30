Video: Paul Pogba scores a lovely free kick in off the post for Man United to finish off Brighton

This game has been surprisingly quiet after everything that happened at the weekend, but a lovely free kick from Paul Pogba has just finished off the game.

Brighton won’t be happy because it does take a nick off the wall and they should be stopping it, but it’s still lovely to watch the way it just pings off the post and into the back of the net:

Pictures from beIn sports

It’s possible that the keeper leaves it because he thing it’s going wide before it takes the deflection, but he’s got no chance of stopping this.