Using his own experiences under Harry Redknapp as an example, Jamie O’Hara has laid into Tottenham’s Dele Alli over his attitude.

The midfielder was a major absentee as the north Londoners dispatched Chelsea in the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out.

O’Hara’s ire would appear to stem from the fact that Alli, like many of his contemporaries, spends an awful lot of time on social media and lacks focus on the football pitch.

It’s clearly something that Jose Mourinho has picked up on, and leaving him out of the side could be just the medicine that’s required.