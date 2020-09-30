Video: Vinicius Junior shows quick reactions to fire Real Madrid into the lead vs Valladolid

Real Madrid have finally found their breakthrough against Real Valladolid in the 64th minute of tonight’s La Liga clash.

After Marcelo carried the ball forward, Fede Valverde drilled a pass into Vinicius Junior’s path, the ball spilled around before Valverde recovered it and slipped in talisman Karim Benzema.

A Valladolid defender actually did well to cut out the pass, but it rolled right towards the unmarked Vinicius, the ace showed quick reactions to control the ball before slotting it into the back of the net.

Vinicius ?? scores in just 7 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Real Madrid are 1-0 up against Valladolid.

Pictures from Voetbal and beIN Sports.

Los Blancos have been embroiled in a nervy encounter so far and will be delighted to finally get the breakthrough, though tonight’s performance won’t fill supporters with confidence at all.