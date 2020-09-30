With time running out for Manchester United to bring any more new players in, a surprise potential signing has emerged.

Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic isn’t in Zinedine Zidane’s plans according to MARCA, with Goal.com relaying the Frenchman’s words when asked about the player being linked with Manchester United and a handful of Serie A sides.

“You have to take everything into account,” he said.

“Until the fifth [of October], the market is open. We will see. The players are fine and that’s what interests me.”

The former Eintracht Frankfurt striker has been a complete flop at the Santiago Bernabeu, and there’s not too much chance of Los Blancos being able to recoup anywhere close to the €60m they paid the Bundesliga outfit for his services.

Much like Gareth Bale before him, a change for Jovic is needed this summer.

Whether moving to Old Trafford is right for him, or indeed United, is a moot point at this stage.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears intent on bringing in Jadon Sancho, but if that deal doesn’t happen by October 5, the hire of Jovic is hardly likely to be a satisfactory improvement for a club who’ve only added Donny van de Beek to their ranks this summer.