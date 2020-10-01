Menu

Talks progressing: Manchester United cautiously optimistic of clinching transfer of Serie A wonderkid

Manchester United are reportedly progressing in talks over a transfer deal for Atalanta winger Amad Traore.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening their attack after a frustratingly quiet summer, and it looks like they’re now turning to another option after links with some bigger names.

The Manchester Evening News claim United are cautiously optimistic they can get a deal done for Traore, 18, who looks a big prospect for the future.

The report notes that there could still be some complications in the deal, but United fans will no doubt hope they can succeed in bringing the teenager in before the October 5 deadline.

Man Utd have only signed Donny van de Beek so far this summer and surely need more new additions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad if they are to get back to winning trophies and at least challenging for the Premier League title.

A winger has been a top priority for MUFC recently, with Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, claiming Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is now the prime target after the club’s struggles to land Jadon Sancho.

Traore is not the big name many United fans will be craving, but he could be a decent Plan B option if neither Sancho nor Dembele end up joining.

