(Photo) Lyon star drops possible hint over Houssem Aouar being set for Arsenal transfer

Lyon forward Memphis Depay may have raised one or two eyebrows with a post on social media involving Arsenal transfer target Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners have been linked strongly with Aouar by Sky Sports and others, with the Frenchman looking like the kind of talent Lyon could struggle to hold onto.

The Ligue 1 side tend to sell their best players most years, and Depay has now been spotted posting this message to Aouar with a broken heart emoji…

Of course, if this is a goodbye post of some kind, it might also be because Depay is set to leave Lyon for Barcelona.

As tweeted by Fabrizio Romano recently, the Netherlands international is a target for Barca boss Ronald Koeman…

There is an alternative view, however, from ESPN’s Moises Llorens, that Barcelona don’t want to sign Depay due to the financial risk involved…

It might be reading too much into one social media post, but Arsenal fans could have reason to be excited here if this is indeed a little hint over Aouar’s future.

It’s increasingly common for transfer rumours to be fuelled by posts like this, so it will be interesting to see if it amounts to anything in the coming days.

