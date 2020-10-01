Arteta urged to change Arsenal star’s position to get the best out of Aubameyang

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged manager Mikel Arteta to consider using Dani Ceballos in a more advanced midfield role following the team’s 3-1 defeat away to Liverpool.

The Gunners went 1-0 up but failed to control the game at Anfield, allowing Liverpool to come from behind in their Premier League clash over the weekend.

Wright feels there was a lack of service for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in this game, suggesting that the creativity of Ceballos and the quality of his passing could be better utilised further forward.

The Spain international, who is on loan from Real Madrid for a second season, can play a variety of midfield roles, but has tended to operate more like a number 6 or 8 for Arsenal than a number 10.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro, former Arsenal star Wright suggested that could be something that should change, however, with top scorer Aubameyang needing a bit more ammunition to work with up front.

“Like I say the creativity from the midfield is a problem at the moment, the sooner they can sort that out the better,” Wright said.

“I think Dani Ceballos can play a bit further up and push on, especially if we’re going to player a counter-attacking style.

“You cannot play a game and not get a guy as potent as Aubameyang in the game and get him some chances.

“Mikel has to do something to get him into it. Unfortunately with Xhaka and Elneny – yes they can take the ball from the centre halves – but they can’t progress it into the forward areas. We didn’t keep the ball at all today. That’s what Mikel has got to worry about.”