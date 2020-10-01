Mikel Arteta still has a few days with which to strengthen his Arsenal squad before the transfer window slams shut.

The Spaniard will surely be delighted with the Gunners’ win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, but the news that he might well lose out on one of his top targets will bring him crashing back down to earth.

Arsenal have long been interested in the services of Lyon’s exciting talent, Houssem Aouar.

According to RMC via Get French Football News, the French club want €50m for the player, with the north Londoners currently about €12m away from that valuation.

Their apparent inability to meet Lyon’s demands has let in Paris Saint Germain, with L’Equipe, cited by Get French Football News saying that although PSG don’t want the deal to go through until next summer, they are hopeful of constructing something to suit all parties.

To that end, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been in recent contact with his opposite number at Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas, and unless Arsenal move quickly, it appears they could lose out.