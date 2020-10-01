As Arsenal prepare to take on Liverpool for the second time this week, Mikel Arteta has felt the full wrath of the club’s supporters.

On paper, the team that the Spaniard has picked is a strong one, and they should have enough about them to trouble the Reds.

However, there’s one glaring omission that has clearly got up the noses of a few fans.

William Saliba is a highly-rated youngster and Thursday night’s game might well have been the ideal opportunity for Arteta to have given him a run out.

That he’s decided against it has seen a #FreeSaliba hashtag go semi-viral on Twitter and a fare amount of harsh words levelled at the manager.

Given how well Arteta has had the north Londoners playing over the past few months, it’s arguable that far too many Arsenal fans have short memories.

Moreover, it’s entirely possible that the Carabao Cup is lower down the list of priorities this season.

In any event, these fans made their feelings clear:

Arteta needs to give an explanation as to why Saliba isn’t in the squad. This is getting annoying — KingSaliba ? ? (@SalibaCF) October 1, 2020

What’s going on with Saliba? If he can’t even play in these kind of matches maybe he should be going back out on loan. — Desi Gooner (@DesiGoonerMD) October 1, 2020