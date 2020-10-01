Tottenham have reportedly reached an agreement over a deal to sign Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius on loan.

The 25-year-old looks a decent rotation option for Spurs if he comes in, with Jose Mourinho lacking much in the way of a backup to main front-man Harry Kane.

Vinicius scored 24 goals in all competitions last season and it looks like he’ll now get the chance to show what he can do in the Premier League.

According to journalist Goncalo Lopes, Vinicius is set to join Tottenham on loan, with a deal already in place…

One year loan and a buyout clause: 45 million. Carlos Vinícius, Benfica and Tottenham reached a deal. — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) September 30, 2020

Additional information from the Daily Mail also claims a move is close, with Tottenham having the option to make this signing permanent for £36million.

This could end up being fine business by the north Londoners, who have taken advantage of the fact that Benfica are keen to make money from player sales due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Mail.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Spurs, but their former player Paul Konchesky told CaughtOffside that a new signing up front and the return of loanee Gareth Bale from injury could make all the difference.