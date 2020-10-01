Edinson Cavani is reportedly an option for Manchester United and could even join them after the transfer deadline has passed.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker is linked as a potential target for Man Utd by The Athletic, who point out that, as a free agent, he can move even after the official transfer deadline of October 5.

Cavani is currently without a club, which is surprising given his remarkably consistent career at the highest level down the years.

The Uruguayan has often been one of the most prolific forwards in the game, and has won a host of major honours to boot, making him a very tempting option on a free.

As The Athletic note, however, the length of contract he’s after at this age might be a concern for United.

Still, many fans would surely welcome Cavani coming in as cover, with Odion Ighalo only at Old Trafford on loan until January.

After that, United could do with another option up front to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.