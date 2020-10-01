Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Chelsea where Kepa Arrizabalaga is concerned.

The goalkeeper is going through what can only be described as the worst period of form in his career, and it was no surprise when Frank Lampard bought Edouard Mendy and promptly appeared to install him as the new No.1.

However, if the Blues thought shipping the young Spaniard out elsewhere was going to be a walk in the park, they’ve quite clearly realised that it’s going to be a lot harder than that.

The Sun report that no clubs are interested in signing Kepa for a reported £60m fee, and seemingly no one wants to take him on loan either, if it means that they have to pay his reported £150,000 per week salary.

That leaves the west Londoners in the position of having to pay the custodian approximately £5m across the 2020/21 campaign just to sit on the bench.

At this juncture the only possible way he plays is if Mendy gets injured.

The more you look at it, the more the only conclusion that can be drawn is that Kepa’s hire has been a hugely expensive mistake.