Video: Ben Chilwell reveals important advice from Chelsea legend about how to succeed at Stamford Bridge

Ben Chilwell has opened up about his talks with Chelsea legend Ashley Cole about how to be a success at Stamford Bridge.

Cole is one of the all-time great left-backs of the English game and would make sense as a player that Chilwell would look up to and try to replicate.

Speaking at a press conference in the video below, Chilwell says that Cole gave him good advice on how to ensure he has a good relationship with the club’s fans…

Ben Chilwell reveals talking to Ashley Cole about what it takes to be a success at Chelsea #CFC pic.twitter.com/bMKcDZT6wj — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 1, 2020

Chilwell says Cole loved playing for Chelsea and that the fans respond well to players who give everything for the shirt.

If the England international can have half the career Cole had, he’ll no doubt be a big success in west London.