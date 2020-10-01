With just a few days left of the summer transfer window, we can expect there to be some frenetic activity as the clock ticks down.

At this late stage it’s fair to say that no manager will be happy if bids come in for their players as it leaves clubs will little time to find a like-for-like replacement.

That’s certainly the case as far as West Ham are concerned with Declan Rice.

The midfielder has been interesting Chelsea, the club he was at as a youth player before moving to the Hammers.

According to Fabrizio Romano and cited by the Daily Star, the Blues are preparing an ‘important bid’ to take Rice back to Stamford Bridge, and clearly that isn’t going to be welcomed by David Moyes.

“Chelsea, I’d keep an eye on the situation with Declan Rice of West Ham,” Romano said, cited by the Daily Star.

“Frank Lampard is in love with him. He wants Declan Rice after a terrific window already in a positive way, Chelsea have been fantastic this summer.

“They’ll try for Declan Rice, but West Ham are convinced they’ll keep the player. They won’t sell Declan Rice, so it won’t be easy.

“If Chelsea try, it’ll be an important bid, because at the moment West Ham say they’re going to keep Declan Rice.

“I don’t see any other players coming, because they just want top targets. They don’t want any plan B, no different players, they want top targets.

“If they sign another player, it’ll be Declan Rice, because they’re only looking at top targets.”

Frank Lampard has spent the most out of any Premier League manager in this window, and if he’s able to secure Rice it will take his spending to over £300m.

More Stories / Latest News UEFA to allow fans back into stadiums from as early as next week ‘Has Shaqiri been locked back away?’ – These Liverpool fans confused by omission of the Swiss v Arsenal ‘Arteta needs to give an explanation’ – These Arsenal fans are furious that Saliba has been left out against Liverpool

In the current climate, that’s an incredible commitment from Roman Abramovich, but it would place the pressure squarely on the shoulders of Chelsea’s record scorer.

Even at a reported £80m, West Ham need to keep hold of their best players if they don’t want to have a fourth relegation dogfight in five seasons, and letting Rice go would send out completely the wrong message.