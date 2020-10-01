Menu

Three more Chelsea exits look likely following Ross Barkley loan transfer to Aston Villa

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea could reportedly be set to offload three more players after Ross Barkley’s temporary move to Aston Villa was announced yesterday.

The Blues have loaned Barkley to Villa after his lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge, in a move that could benefit all sides pretty well.

MORE: Video: Chelsea star told to “wake up” after being “awful” against Tottenham

Barkley could be a useful option for a team like Villa, and in turn he’ll get the kind of playing time he wants there after a lack of opportunities at Chelsea.

Another player who could be on his way in a similar move is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the Daily Star naming him alongside Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso as players who could be on their way out.

More Stories / Latest News
Lyon chief drops BIGGEST hint yet over selling Houssem Aouar to Arsenal
Talks ongoing: Manchester United “closer” to clinching major signing, says journalist
“Has to start” – These Man United fans demand that Solskjaer rewards impressive performance with a start vs Spurs on Sunday

The report quotes Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as hinting a loan could be ideal for Loftus-Cheek in order to get him playing, though one imagines Rudiger and Alonso might be more likely to leave permanently.

Both have been unconvincing members of this struggling CFC defence, so the club could do well to move them on now and perhaps find time for one final signing at the back before the October 5 deadline.

More Stories Antonio Rudiger Frank Lampard Marcos Alonso Ross Barkley Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.