Three more Chelsea exits look likely following Ross Barkley loan transfer to Aston Villa

Chelsea could reportedly be set to offload three more players after Ross Barkley’s temporary move to Aston Villa was announced yesterday.

The Blues have loaned Barkley to Villa after his lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge, in a move that could benefit all sides pretty well.

Barkley could be a useful option for a team like Villa, and in turn he’ll get the kind of playing time he wants there after a lack of opportunities at Chelsea.

Another player who could be on his way in a similar move is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with the Daily Star naming him alongside Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso as players who could be on their way out.

The report quotes Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as hinting a loan could be ideal for Loftus-Cheek in order to get him playing, though one imagines Rudiger and Alonso might be more likely to leave permanently.

Both have been unconvincing members of this struggling CFC defence, so the club could do well to move them on now and perhaps find time for one final signing at the back before the October 5 deadline.