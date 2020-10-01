Chelsea are reportedly ready to let Antonio Rudiger seal a loan transfer to Tottenham in what looks a potentially risky move.

The Germany international may not have been at his best for the Blues for some time now, but on his day he’s a fine player who could end up strengthening most big sides in the Premier League.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are wary of letting Rudiger leave for Spurs without him signing a new contract first, which seems like a sensible move.

The report explains that Chelsea want to ensure Rudiger doesn’t return to the club without much time remaining on his contract, which would make them vulnerable in the transfer market.

One imagines the west Londoners might also be aware that the 27-year-old could improve his value if he shines at Tottenham, so they’ll want to be in a strong negotiating position if that happens.

Many Chelsea fans may well be anxious about letting Rudiger go when the likes of Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma continue to play regularly without impressing.

Thiago Silva has also got off to a poor start at Stamford Bridge and it’s surely crucial for Chelsea to sign another defender before the transfer deadline, especially if Rudiger leaves.