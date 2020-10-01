Menu

Chelsea clear star for loan transfer to top four rivals on one key condition

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly ready to let Antonio Rudiger seal a loan transfer to Tottenham in what looks a potentially risky move.

The Germany international may not have been at his best for the Blues for some time now, but on his day he’s a fine player who could end up strengthening most big sides in the Premier League.

MORE: Three more Chelsea exits look likely following Ross Barkley loan transfer to Aston Villa

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are wary of letting Rudiger leave for Spurs without him signing a new contract first, which seems like a sensible move.

The report explains that Chelsea want to ensure Rudiger doesn’t return to the club without much time remaining on his contract, which would make them vulnerable in the transfer market.

One imagines the west Londoners might also be aware that the 27-year-old could improve his value if he shines at Tottenham, so they’ll want to be in a strong negotiating position if that happens.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks today: Manchester City discussing selling star to Barcelona, future free transfer also possible
(Photo) Lyon star drops possible hint over Houssem Aouar being set for Arsenal transfer
Video: How Liverpool’s superb pressing completely foiled Arsenal’s game plan at Anfield

Many Chelsea fans may well be anxious about letting Rudiger go when the likes of Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma continue to play regularly without impressing.

Thiago Silva has also got off to a poor start at Stamford Bridge and it’s surely crucial for Chelsea to sign another defender before the transfer deadline, especially if Rudiger leaves.

More Stories Antonio Rudiger Frank Lampard

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Shina James says:
    October 1, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    Yes, it’s good Rudiger can go and look for another defender, Lampard should not use Emason in that position again Ben his good for the position

    Reply
  2. Jay says:
    October 1, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Just cuz t.silva makes 1 mistake then evrybodi is now going googoos nd n gaagaas,he is a pro at wat he does please……

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.