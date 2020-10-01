Menu

Video: Ben Chilwell says Frank Lampard was key to his transfer to Chelsea

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has spoken about his transfer to the club this summer as he made the big move from Leicester City.

The England international admits it all happened quite smoothly and that he didn’t pay much attention to the speculation surrounding his situation right until the move was pretty advanced.

Speaking at a press conference, as seen in the video below, Chilwell was keen to highlight the key role manager Frank Lampard played in his decision to move to Stamford Bridge…

Chilwell shone at Leicester and should become an important player at Chelsea if he can continue his progress from the last few years.

Blues fans will no doubt be eager to see him in action as he has the potential to be a massive upgrade on flops such as Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

