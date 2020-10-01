The draw for the Carabao Cup Quarter Finals has been made, and there’ll be a meeting for old friends at the Emirates Stadium.

After dispatching Liverpool at Anfield, Arsenal’s reward is a home tie against Manchester City, pitching Mikel Arteta against his former club and boss, Pep Guardiola.

The Gunners, have already beaten the Citizens with Arteta at the helm, and with home advantage this time, the north Londoners might fancy their chances once again.

The other standout tie from the last eight sees Manchester United head to Goodison Park and a tough assignment against a rejuvenated Everton side.

In the remaining two ties, Brentford’s reward for their demolition of near neighbours Fulham is a home tie against Premier League opposition in Steve Bruce’s Newcastle.

The only other Championship side left in the competition, Stoke City, will host Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

All ties will be played in the week commencing December 21.