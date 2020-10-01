Anfield hosts the second Liverpool v Arsenal fixture of the week, this time in the Carabao Cup, and Reds fans are confused by Xherdan Shaqiri’s omission.

The Swiss scored a wonderful opener in the 7-2 destruction of Lincoln City a week ago in this competition.

He also played well enough to potentially deserve another start, so it will surely come as a disappointment to the player to be left out by Jurgen Klopp.

Not only that, he hasn’t even been named amongst the substitutes for the match against the Gunners.

He isn’t injured either, so could this mean that the manager is perhaps looking to move him on in this transfer window?

There’s no other plausible explanation as to why he would’ve been discarded after last week’s performance.

So sporadic are his appearances these days, perhaps a sale would be in the best interests of both parties.

In any event, Liverpool supporters have been quick to pick up on the no show, with one even asking if Shaqiri had been ‘locked back away.’

Has Shaqiri been locked back away for the season? — Will (@thornleywill99) October 1, 2020

Why no Shaqiri? This is not about injury anymore, for sure… — Alejandro Aris (@aavidaris) October 1, 2020