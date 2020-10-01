Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas has dropped a huge hint over selling Houssem Aouar to Arsenal before next week’s transfer deadline.

The French playmaker has long been linked with the Gunners and it could be that he’s finally set to take the crucial final steps towards completing his move to the Emirates Stadium.

Reports yesterday claimed Aouar was in London ahead of undergoing his medical at Arsenal, and Aulas has now given a Friday deadline for the 22-year-old to leave.

Aulas also hinted that Lyon will definitely be making perhaps two sales before the end of this week, which seems a pretty big hint that Aouar could be on his way after so much speculation.

“From Friday evening, when Rudi [Garcia] will choose his squad vs Marseille, there will be no departures,” Aulas said.

“We could see ourselves lose two players.”

Aulas said this at a press conference unveiling the signing of Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan.

This in itself could be a hint that the Ligue 1 giants are planning for life without Aouar, as some reports have suggested Paqueta is his replacement.

Arsenal fans will hope to hear something more concrete on these transfer rumours in the coming days.