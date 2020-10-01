Double Jadon Sancho boost for Man United: Player confident transfer will go through, Dortmund to lower asking price

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is reportedly confident he will get his transfer to Manchester United before the October 5 deadline.

The England international’s future has been up in the air all summer, but it looks like things could finally be nearing a conclusion late on in the transfer window.

Following a report from Dagbladet that Sancho missed Dortmund’s game against Bayern Munich in an attempt to force through a move to Old Trafford, there’s been a further double boost for United.

According to the Scottish Sun, the 20-year-old believes he will be a Man Utd player by the end of the window, and it’s also expected that his club will ultimately let him go for below their initial asking price.

The report explains that Dortmund are likely to let Sancho join the Red Devils for around £95million, less than the £108m that has been publicly put out as his asking price.

All in all, this sounds hugely encouraging from a United point of view, so fans will hope this saga can finally resolve itself in the next few days.

Sancho would be a terrific addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, giving them something a little different in attack that could help them close the gap on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.