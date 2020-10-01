Jadon Sancho trying to force late Manchester United transfer

Jadon Sancho may reportedly have missed Borussia Dortmund’s latest game against Bayern Munich due to trying to force through a transfer to Manchester United.

This is according to Norwegian outlet Dagbladet, who report that Sancho was left out of Dortmund’s squad because he’s attempting to speed up his potential move to Old Trafford.

The report adds that there is not yet any comment from Sancho’s agent as to whether or not this is the case, while Dortmund insist the England international sat the match out because he’s ill.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can get a late deal for Sancho done, but they’re running out of time and seem to be exploring other options.

Ousmane Dembele has also been strongly linked with United by the Daily Mirror, but there’s no doubt Sancho would be the better option.

The 20-year-old has set the Bundesliga alight during his time with Dortmund, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in world football.

He also looks ideal for United’ style of play and would give the Red Devils that extra spark they’re missing in attack, with upgrades badly needed due to the lack of impact made by players like Jesse Lingard and Daniel James in recent times.