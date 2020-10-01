Jurgen Klopp “like a father to all of us”, says Liverpool star

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has heaped praise onto manager Jurgen Klopp for being such an important figure to all the players at the club.

The Spaniard was a surprise signing for Liverpool last summer, joining from West Ham in what can hardly be described as a high-profile deal, though he made an instant impact when Alisson picked up an injury early on in the campaign.

Adrian started brightly for the Reds, helping them to wins in the Super Cup and Club World Cup, though he later had a difficult time when his poor display saw the club knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.

Still, Adrian has made it clear how at home he feels at Liverpool, and suggested Klopp is a key part of that, as he explained in an interview with Sky Sports.

“To tell you the truth, he is like a father to all of us,” Adrian said. “He is the captain of the ship, but not a captain from distance, a captain from the inside.

“He likes to be close to the players and, as you can see when he gives interviews and press conferences, he has a special character.

“He showed total trust in me from the start and that’s why I signed here. I always felt I had his trust and I think every player who goes out to play for us feels the same as me.”

Liverpool fans will hardly be surprised to hear this as it seems clear just how popular their manager is, and what a huge impact he’s made on the morale and belief in this squad.