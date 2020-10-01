Liverpool or Manchester United? England’s biggest club determined with interesting scoring system

Liverpool have been calculated as being England’s biggest club, narrowly ahead of Manchester United.
These debates have raged on and on for decades now and will no doubt always continue, with some people unlikely to be convinced to change their minds, whatever the argument.
However, The Athletic have done a pretty good job here of working out a scoring system to come up with their answers.
See below as Liverpool are just ahead of Man Utd on points, with their tally bumped up thanks to the fact that they’ve won more Champions League titles than their rivals…
Ten points are given for winning the European Cup, of which Liverpool have six to their name, compared to United’s three.
Some will no doubt argue that league titles are actually harder to win than a knockout competition, but then it’s often the case that you have to beat the very best teams in the world in order to win the Champions League.
Arsenal are third, followed by Chelsea, while Aston Villa remain ahead of Manchester City due to their history, even if in the modern era there’s no doubt the two clubs are worlds apart.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
meaning club world cup is the same level as a league cup?.. shouldnt it be ranked according to highest to lowest?.. club world cup shd be bigger than champions league to be fair..
How can the European Cup be valued at 10 points? It is a complete different format to the champions league. Liverpool won 4 European cups and 2 champions league. The 2nd European Cup they even received a bye in the 1st round. Teams competing were beaten by large scoreline. The FA Cup was harder to win! Therefore invalid.
If the european cup was so easy to win back then how come best, law and Charlton got knocked out by the mighty Partizan fc ? Or if it was so easy european football back the how come Manchester United got knocked out Europe Widzew ?ód? in 1981 the year Liverpool won the european cup for the 3rd time in 5 years? … if it was so easy european football back then how come Manchester United got knocked out of Europe by the mighty Videoton fc in 1985 ? The year Liverpool played in there 6th european final in 9 years ?